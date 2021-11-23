Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Steelers Place Ray-Ray McCloud on COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers place their third player on the COVID-19 list in the last two weeks.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. 

    McCloud is the third player in two weeks to be placed on the COVID-19 list. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive the night before Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick followed that next Monday. 

    McCloud has caught 19 passes for 141 yards this season and has filled the slot role with the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers other active roster wideouts include Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Cody White. 

    It's unknown whether or not McCloud is vaccinated. If he tested positive and did receive the vaccine, he can return after two negatives tests within a 24-hour span. 

    If he is unvaccinated, he will need to stay in isolation for 10 days.

