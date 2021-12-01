Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying in-house to prepare for Lamar Jackson.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to kick and punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Lamar Jackson impersonation as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. 

    While Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins typically work with the scout team during practice, the Steelers turned to a more athletic player to replicate Jackson. McCloud has some quarterback experience growing up, and even stunned some of his teammates with his arm strength. 

    "He scrambled, went through some of the guys who weren't even in and threw a bomb," defensive end Chris Wormley said. "I was surprised by his arm talent but it looked good and it's giving us a good look."

    The Steelers have brought athletic quarterbacks in in the past to provide a better example of Jackson but decided to stay in-house this time. 

    Through their first day, the team feels practice has a good feel. 

    "The intensity is a little raised," Wormley said. "We're playing a rival game. We have pads on today. ... The flow of practice seemed a little more energy, a little bit more fast paced."

