Steelers Re-Sign Veteran WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers are retaining another member of their wide receiver corps from a season ago.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ben Skowronek is re-signing with the Steelers on a one-year deal, the terms of which are currently unknown.
The 27-year-old joined Pittsburgh's practice squad last August following his release from the Houston Texans at final roster cuts.
Skowronek logged a total of 29 snaps, all but six of which came on special teams, in the Steelers' first two games of the 2024 campaign before being placed on the reserve/injured list with a shoulder injury.
He wouldn't return until Pittsburgh's Week 9 contest versus the Washington Commanders, after which he became a regular both on offense and special teams.
In total, Skowronek finished the year with five receptions for 69 yards across 101 offensive snaps while tacking on seven tackles and two fumble recoveries over 149 special teams reps.
He began his career as a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and would help the team win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie.
Skowronek would remain in L.A. through the 2023 campaign before being traded to the Texans in May 2024.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!