Steelers Re-Sign Veteran OL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are retaining a depth piece on their offensive line from a season ago.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, guard Max Scharping has officially re-signed with the Steelers.
Scharping signed to Pittsburgh's active roster from the Washington Commanders' practice squad in early October of this past year.
He appeared in just two regular season games for the Steelers while logging a total of eight snaps, with seven of them coming in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Scharping also saw the field for two special teams reps versus the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
A second-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Northern Illinois in 2019, Scharping started 33 games for the team through the 2021 campaign before being claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals at final roster cuts in 2022.
Scharping appeared in 14 contests for the organization that season and would follow that up by suiting up in all 17 games in 2023, though he never started during his time in The Queen City.
He now rejoins the likes of Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook and Ryan McCollum, among others, as Pittsburgh's reserve offensive linemen.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!