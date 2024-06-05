Steelers Release Former Chiefs TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from recently-acquired tight end Izaiah Gathings, announcing his release as a corresponding move with the signing of cornerback Cam Sutton.
Gathings is a second-year tight end out of Middle Tennessee State who spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs as a practice squad member. After a successful workout with the Steelers, he signed last week, but didn't last the rest of OTAs before being cut.
The Steelers tight end room is now back to Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams. All four were on the active roster last season, and could be viewed as a 53-man roster candidates this year as well.
As for Sutton, he'll step into the slot role for the Steelers, working as another veteran alongside Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, who will most-likely start on the outside. Sutton will compete with Anthony Averett and undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop.
