Steelers Release QB Chris Oladokun, Indicating All Three QBs Stay

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took one step closer to their 53-man roster, cutting five more players to move from 85 to 80 on the NFL's second trim date.

The most surprising name on their list is quarterback Chris Oladokun, who was drafted in the seventh round this spring. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the team has informed the fourth-string QB that he's been released.

Oladokun seemed like a hopeful practice squad addition to the Steelers' quarterback room. He wasn't expected to be part of the quarterback competition, but spending a draft pick on another passer felt like it solidified him into a role this season.

But, after not taking a single snap during training camp, Oladokun's short time in Pittsburgh has come to an end.

This could mean the Steelers are set on carrying all three of their other quarterbacks into the season. Right now, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are continuing to battle for the starting job.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Left Guard Option Becomes Available for Steelers

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green in Team Meeting

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors