Steelers Release Former First-Round Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have released safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Jonathan Ward ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.
Edmunds did not practice with an illness leading up to the Steelers' Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Pittsburgh signed the 27-year-old off of the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad on Sept. 10. Edmunds appeared in parts of five games for the Steelers this season from Weeks 4 through 8, logging a total of 145 snaps along the way while recording seven combined tackles.
He began his career in the Steel City, as he was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Edmunds started 75 contests from 2018 to 2022 with Pittsburgh, tallying 410 total tackles and five interceptions along the way.
He joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, though he'd only suit up for seven games with the team before being dealt to the Tennessee Titans as part of a package for fellow safety Kevin Byard.
Edmunds closed out the year in Tennessee by playing in nine contests before signing with the Jaguars this past offseason.
Ward, who also spent time with the Titans last season, inked a deal with the Steelers back in May. He was let go at final roster cuts before joining the practice squad days later. The 27-year-old played 69 snaps for Pittsburgh this year, a majority of which came on special teams.
