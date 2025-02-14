Steelers Release Former Packers LB
In anticipation of free agency and the new league year commencing in just under a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers have begun making moves to free up cap space.
On Friday, the team announced that they are releasing outside linebacker Preston Smith, whom they acquired from the Green Bay Packers back in November at the trade deadline for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Smith's salary for the next two seasons was non-guaranteed, meaning Pittsburgh will recoup $13.4 million and $14.1 million against the cap in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
The 32-year-old appeared in eight games for the Steelers, logging two sacks, a fumble recovery and 13 total tackles during that stretch.
Smith played at least 17 defensive snaps in each of his first six contests for the team between Weeks 10 and 15 before seeing that number dwindle down to 13 during Week 16.
He was a healthy inactive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in Week 17 before returning to the field in Week 18 and garnering 19 reps.
Smith was also sidelined as a healthy inactive for Pittsburgh's Wild Card round bout with the Baltimore Ravens, which was the final blow to his future prospects with the organization.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!