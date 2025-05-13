Steelers Release Former Harvard RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released running back Aaron Shampklin as part of their moves coinciding with their rookie camp.
Shampklin is entering his fifth season as an NFL player following a five year stint at Harvard where he featured as the top back in three seasons, missing 2019 due to injury and 2020 due to the Ivy League cancelling all intercollegiate sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following Harvard, Shampklin signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
After spending time with the Cowboys, Shampklin was cut September 2 of his rookie season before signing with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in December of the same season.
He would then have a short stint in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers in 2023, playing in three games and accumulating 52 yards on twelve attempts. He spent two weeks in August 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad before signing a reserve contract with the Steelers in February 2024. He would make his NFL debut during Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season for the Steelers against the Indianapolis Colts.
He notched 17 yards over six carries across three games with the Steelers. Additionally, as he has bounced from roster to roster, Shampklin was also a substitute teacher in Southern California per PennLive's Nick Farabaugh.
Now, Shampklin will begin to look towards the next steps of his career, whether in football or otherwise.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!