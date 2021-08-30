Steelers Continue Trimming Roster, Cutting LS Kam Canaday, WR Rico Bussey

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from long snapper Kameron Canaday prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The team has also released wide receiver Rico Bussey, according to reports.

Canaday was with the Steelers since 2017 after a year in Arizona. He's started all 16 games each of the four seasons he was with the team.

Replacing him will be undrafted free agent Christian Kuntz. Kuntz has been at Steelers training camp the last two seasons as both a linebacker and a long snapper.

He'll now replace the veteran Canaday.

The Steelers have also released wide receivers Rico Bussey. Bussey played primarily with the second-team during the preseason, but had a noticeable connection with backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Bussey will be part of the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Steelers need to cut their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. They can add 16 practice squad members on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Practice Ends With Fight Between Claypool, Fitzpatrick

Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Tried Crate Challenge

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection

Ravens J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury

Steelers Release Nine Players

What's Next for Dwayne Haskins and Steelers?

Winners and Losers: Steelers Find Hidden Talent on Defense

Two Steelers Leave Panthers Game With Injuries

Steelers Fall to Panthers, Finish Preseason 3-1

Jake Paul Says He'd Fight JuJu Smith-Schuster