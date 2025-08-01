Steelers Release Former Michigan State Defender
After signing former Minnesota defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that Jacob Slade has been waived/injured.
Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon both suffered the same fate earlier this week before going unclaimed on waivers and landing on the Steelers' reserve/injured list.
Slade sustained a knee injury during Wednesday's training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. and did not participate in Thursday's session as a result.
The 25-year-old defensive lineman will now head to waivers. Should he go unclaimed, he would land on the IR in Pittsburgh and could potentially be in line for an injury settlement.
Slade signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He was cut and re-signed from the team's practice squad on multiple occasions, but he was never elevated on game day and thus did not appear in a regular season contest for them.
Pittsburgh signed Slade to a reserve/futures deal in January 2024 and released him during final roster cuts last August before re-signing him to its practice squad, where he remained for the entire year.
He once again agreed to a futures contract with the Steelers earlier this offseason and was on their rookie minicamp roster.
The Michigan State product logged 88 tackles and four sacks over 42 games for the program from 2018 to 2022.
