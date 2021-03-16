Steelers Release ILB Vince Williams

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing inside linebacker Vince Williams. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.

Williams, 31, played eight years with the Steelers after entering the league as their sixth-round pick in 2013. The veteran totaled 479 tackles and 20.5 sacks during his time in Pittsburgh, starting 69 of his 121 games played.

Williams tweeted out a cryptic message late Monday night, alluding to the possibility of him being released.

The Steelers will save roughly $4 million by releasing Williams. Their inside linebacker room now consists of Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen and Devin Bush. Bush is returning after suffering a torn ACL in 2020.

Williams becomes the fourth defensive player to leave the Steelers since the beginning of the NFL's legal tampering period. He's also the fourth starter.

The Steelers will now open up their search for depth at inside linebacker. Spillane is a likely target to replace Williams as the starter after starting seven games and accumulating 45 tackles in 2020.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.