Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.

Pickett was seen heading to the locker room after the second drive of the game, with his helmet still on. At first glance, it appears trainers will get a second look at his possible concussion.

Trubisky has played five games this season, completing 60% of his passes for 797 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions.

