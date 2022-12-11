Steelers Replace Kenny Pickett With Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, shutting down Kenny Pickett and replacing him with backup Mitch Trubisky.
Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after the first drive of the game following a vicious hit from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He was cleared to return and played the next drive but has since been placed by Trubisky.
Pickett was seen heading to the locker room after the second drive of the game, with his helmet still on. At first glance, it appears trainers will get a second look at his possible concussion.
Trubisky has played five games this season, completing 60% of his passes for 797 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions.
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers Injured Stars Optimistic About Ravens Game
Steelers vs Ravens Preview: Overcoming Serious Injuries
Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase
George Pickens Responds to Critics
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook