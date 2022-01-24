Steelers Request to Interview Giants Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put in a request to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Patrick Graham, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Steelers are in search of a new DC following the retirement of long-time coach Keith Butler.

Graham, 43, has been with the Giants the last two seasons. In 2021, New York's defense finished 11th in yards per play allowed, 21st in yards allowed and 23rd in pots allowed. However, a bottom-half performance last season is a slight downfall to a rather successful career.

Graham started his NFL journey as a coaching assistant to Bill Belihick in 2009. He was promoted to defensive assistant in 2010, linebackers coach in 2011 and then moved to defensive line coach in 2012 before going back to linebackers coach in 2014 for two more seasons.

Prior to the NFL, Graham coached at Wagner, Richmond, Notre Dame and Toledo. He graduated from Yale, playing defensive line for the Bulldogs before heading into coaching.

The Steelers are expected to promote defensive assistant Teryl Austin into the defensive coordinator role, but no final decision has been made yet. For now, they'll continue to consider all options.

