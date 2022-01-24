Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants

Steelers Request to Interview Giants Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their defensive coordinator search.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put in a request to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Patrick Graham, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

The Steelers are in search of a new DC following the retirement of long-time coach Keith Butler.

Graham, 43, has been with the Giants the last two seasons. In 2021, New York's defense finished 11th in yards per play allowed, 21st in yards allowed and 23rd in pots allowed. However, a bottom-half performance last season is a slight downfall to a rather successful career. 

Graham started his NFL journey as a coaching assistant to Bill Belihick in 2009. He was promoted to defensive assistant in 2010, linebackers coach in 2011 and then moved to defensive line coach in 2012 before going back to linebackers coach in 2014 for two more seasons. 

Prior to the NFL, Graham coached at Wagner, Richmond, Notre Dame and Toledo. He graduated from Yale, playing defensive line for the Bulldogs before heading into coaching. 

The Steelers are expected to promote defensive assistant Teryl Austin into the defensive coordinator role, but no final decision has been made yet. For now, they'll continue to consider all options.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Antonio Brown Roasts Buccaneers After Playoff Loss

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Steelers Best Option is Their Only Option for Defensive Coordinator

What We Learned During Exit Interviews

Opening Odds for Steelers Next Starting QB

Steelers Draft Prospect: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

USATSI_17020517_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Request to Interview Giants Defensive Coordinator

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17443885_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Roasts Buccaneers After Playoff Loss

15 minutes ago
USATSI_16606912_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Will Tender QB Dwayne Haskins

23 hours ago
USATSI_17551236_168388034_lowres
News

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_16094585_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Best Option is Their Only Option for Defensive Coordinator

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_9085546_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers DC Keith Butler Announces Retirement

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17450212_168388034_lowres
News

Titans Inactives vs. Bengals

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17345937_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Titans

Jan 22, 2022