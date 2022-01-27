Skip to main content
Anthony Miller
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Re-Sign WR Anthony Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign their fourth wide receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Reserve/Future contract, the team announced this week. 

The former second-round pick signed with the Steelers practice squad on Oct. 2 and played in just one game, catching a single pass for two yards. Prior to joining Pittsburgh, Miller played two games with the Houston Texans, catching five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

During his time with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in 2018, Miller played 49 games, catching 139 passes for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Miller joins Rico Bussey, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns as the fourth wide receiver to sign a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are all set to become free agents. 

