Steelers Re-Sign WR to Practice Squad, Release Mark Gilbert

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Gilbert to make room for him.

Roberson, a rookie wideout who played his college ball at Wake Forest, had spent time with the Steelers before. They first signed him to the practice squad during Week 1 and released him following a win over the Bengals. The team rereleased Roberson last week but has brought him back during this shortened Week 3.

Pittsburgh was Gilbert's first stop in the NFL. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and joined the team’s practice squad to start the season. Gilbert was claimed by the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and played in eight games.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem

Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Offensive Issues

Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans

Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles

Trubisky: Steelers Need to Buy Into Offensive Plan

Devin Bush Suffers Injury Late in Patriots Game