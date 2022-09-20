Skip to main content

Steelers Re-Sign WR to Practice Squad, Release Mark Gilbert

Receiver Jaquarii Roberson is back on the Steelers' practice squad.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Gilbert to make room for him. 

Roberson, a rookie wideout who played his college ball at Wake Forest, had spent time with the Steelers before. They first signed him to the practice squad during Week 1 and released him following a win over the Bengals. The team rereleased Roberson last week but has brought him back during this shortened Week 3. 

Pittsburgh was Gilbert's first stop in the NFL. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and joined the team’s practice squad to start the season. Gilbert was claimed by the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and played in eight games.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Offensive Issues

Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans

Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles

Trubisky: Steelers Need to Buy Into Offensive Plan

Devin Bush Suffers Injury Late in Patriots Game

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18903101_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754323_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19072576_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in Every Facet

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_17018680_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19072914_168388034_lowres
GM Report

3 Winners and 3 Losers From Steelers Fall to Patriots

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19073863_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Issues on Offense

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18945160_168388034_lowres
News

Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Wants Steelers to Stretch Field More

By Stephen Thompson