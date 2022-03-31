Steelers Re-Sign Safety Karl Joseph

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed safety Karl Joseph to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Joseph, 28, returns after spending last season on the practice squad. He was active for two games and recorded two tackles. He was considered a high-end addition to the teams practice squad but with the performance of Tre Norwood, the Steelers weren't in need of a backup safety.

Joseph will join Norwood, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Miles Killebrew as Pittsburgh's safeties. General manager Kevin Colbert said at the Owners Meetings that the team still didn't have a starting strong safety. As of now, Joseph and Norwood seem like the top contenders.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal.

