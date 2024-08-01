Steelers Re-Sign Markus Golden
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face, re-signing outside linebacker Markus Golden, the team announced.
Golden spent the 2023 season with the Steelers, playing in 16 games and recording four sacks and six tackles for loss. The 33-year-old was the primary backup behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, working as a depth piece ahead of the developing rookie, Nick Herbig.
Returning to the Steelers, Golden will have a shot to become the fourth outside linebacker on the Steelers roster. Herbig is expected to take a step forward this season, and should be the first player on the field after Watt and Highsmith. However, the team welcomes added depth as it allows both of their starting veterans to stay sharp throughout the season.
Golden will compete for Jeremiah Moon for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Kyron Johnson recently went down with injuries, and their status moving forward. The team also announced the release of David Perales.
Golden comes back to the Steelers for his 11th year in the NFL. So far, he's spent a majority of his time with the Arizona Cardinals, but added two years with the New York Giants. His resume includes 343 tackles, 51 sacks and 68 tackles for loss.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more