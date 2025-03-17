Steelers Re-Sign Veteran DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are retaining a key rotational piece along their defensive line.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Isaiahh Loudermilk will remain with the Steelers on a one-year deal.
Loudermilk has spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the franchise selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.
The Wisconsin product, who was collegiate teammates with Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig, played in 15 games as a rookie and recorded 23 total tackles to go with a sack.
Then, in 2022, Loudermilk appeared in 11 contests and made three starts while racking up seven tackles.
He did not make a start during the 2023 campaign, though he did play in 16 games and picked up 16 tackles with two passes defended along the way.
This past season, Loudermilk logged 17 tackles and a pass defended while seeing the field for 222 defensive snaps in tandem with 156 special teams reps, the highest of his career.
Loudermilk will slot in behind Cameron Heyward and Benton on the defensive line. He'll also join Daniel Ekuale, a long-time New England Patriot who began his career with the Cleveland Browns and signed with the Steelers on Sunday night.
