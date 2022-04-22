Steelers Re-Sign Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to re-sign strong safety Terrell Edmunds, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Edmunds was the Steelers' first-round pick in 2018 and has started 60 games for Pittsburgh. During his first four season, he recorded 340 tackles, 21 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Edmunds returns on a one-year deal after spending the last month in the free agent market. At just 25-years-old, he'll be looking for his best season in year five to secure a long-term deal next spring.

The return of Edmunds means the Steelers have likely moved on from the thought of Tyrann Mathieu. However, this doesn't mean Pittsburgh will avoid drafting a safety in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have been linked to names like Maryland's Nick Cross and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker, who are two names to keep an eye out for in the second and third rounds next week.

The Steelers' safety room now includes Edmunds, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood, Karl Joseph and Miles Killebrew.

