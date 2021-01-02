GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers to Rest Four of Five Captains vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not bring Ben Roethlisberger three more veterans to Cleveland.
PITTSBURGH — Four of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ five team captains will not make the trip to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 17.

The team announced on Saturday that center Maurkice Pouncey, defensive end Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt have been downgraded to out for Sunday. They join quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as non-injury related inactives for Week 17. 

J.C. Hassenauer, Chris Wormley and Ola Adeniyi will likely see an expanded role with the three captains out. 

Safety and special teams ace Jordan Dangerfield is the team’s fifth captain.

Kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) will also miss the game in Cleveland. The Steelers will promote Matt Wright from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.

Cornerback Joe Haden has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He will miss Sunday against the Browns and is in danger of missing the Steelers’ first playoff game as well. 

Under the NFL’s protocols, a positive COVID-19 test means a player must isolate for a minimum of 10 days. 

