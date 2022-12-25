Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number

Ending an emotional week, the Pittsburgh Steelers followed through with their celebration of the late Franco Harris.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite a sad week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team continued with their plans to honor Hall of Famer Franco Harris by retiring his number at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders.

One day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers celebrated the career and life of the legendary running back. With members of the 1972 team in attendance, Steelers President Art Rooney II and Harris' son 'Dok' and wife Dana enshrined #32 into the team's eternity.

Harris passed away just three days before the celebration and two days before the anniversary of the play. The team's tribute to him included painting the endzones to replicate the '72 playoff game and wearing #32 jerseys during warmups.

Acrisure Stadium is set to hold a memorial for him on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

