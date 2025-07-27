Steelers Rising Rookie Suffers Injury at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a tight end as they closed the opening week of training camp, with undrafted rookie DJ Thomas-Jones leaving early with an ankle/foot injury.
Thomas-Jones left late in the opening team period, going to with what looked like a left ankle injury. He limped to the sideline to see a trainer, where he was further evaluated. Pat Freiermuth came over to check him, dapping him up before trainers cut off his tape and called a cart over.
Thomas-Jones was then helped onto the cart, where he sat shotgun, and was taken off the field.
Thomas-Jones is fighting for a roster spot with a loaded tight end room in front of him. The South Alabama product signed a record-setting deal with the Steelers after the 2025 NFL Draft, earning the franchise’s highest signing bonus.
With experience at tight end and fullback, Thomas-Jones will be fighting an uphill battle but has the versatility to impress. So far, he’s made plays during both minicamp and training camp that caught everyone’s attention.
Without him, J.J. Galbreath will earn extra reps with the backups. Galbreath has turned a lot of heads during the early portions of training camp.
