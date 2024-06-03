All Steelers

Steelers Rival Larry Allen Dies at 52

The NFL legend and Pittsburgh Steelers foe was one of the greatest players in history.

Nov. 20, 2005; Irving, Texas USA; Dallas Cowboys guard (73) Larry Allen celebrates a touchdown by running back (24) Marion Barber during the 3rd quarter against the Detroit Lions at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Tim Heitman
PITTSBURGH -- Dallas Cowboys legend and Pittsburgh Steelers foe Larry Allen has passed away at the age of 52 during a family vacation in Mexico, the Cowboys announced.

Allen was a seven-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler who was known as one of the most athletic guards the NFL has ever seen. He played in Dallas from 1994 to 2005 before spending the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, he played 203 games, including 197 starts. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Allen was a driving force behind the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Steelers in 1996, helping Dallas defeat Pittsburgh 27-17.

In a statement released by the team, Dallas credited Allen as being one of the most respected linemen the NFL has ever seen.

"His versatility and dependability wee also signature parts of his career. Though that, he continued to serve as an inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner."

