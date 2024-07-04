Steelers Rival Could Cut All-Pro CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had to deal with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey since 2017. The first-round pick of the Steelers' rival has been a menace since arriving in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks.
At age 27, he's recorded 13 career interceptions and 76 passes defended over 100 career games. His model of consistency earned him a massive, five-year extension worth $97.5 million in 2020. The deal was a fantastic decision when signed, giving the Ravens team control over a top, young CB in the NFL.
Four years later, the Ravens and Humphrey are on the cusp of a break-up. He's worked through injuries in the past few seasons, and it's impacted his ability on the field. Last season he was limited to just 10 games and the Ravens went on to have one of their best team defenses in years. They led the league in sacks, points allowed per game, and takeaways, even without a ballhawk and fumble forcer like Humphrey available. Because of this, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic thinks Humphrey needs a huge year to remain on the Baltimore Ravens. Otherwise, he could be searching for a new employer in 2025.
"Humphrey still has three years remaining on the extension he signed with the Ravens during the 2020 season," Zrebiec writes. "However, this fall could significantly impact his future in Baltimore. The 27-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, but he's struggled to stay healthy in two of the past three years, and he's not consistently making the impactful plays he did earlier in his career. With his cap number, rising north of $25 million next season, Humphrey probably needs a bounce-back season to remain with the Ravens in 2025 and beyond."
The Steelers would be thrilled to see their rival's leader on the secondary have another tough season. The two teams will face off twice in 2024, and either side will take any advantage they can over their divisional foe. Humphrey is looking to have a bounce-back year as the Raven's top defensive back, but the Steelers are hoping they can put the dagger in his tenure in Baltimore.
