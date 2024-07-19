Steelers Rival Signs Former Bears Pro Bowler
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed one of the NFL's most intense and entertaining rivalries over the years. One of the most heated aspects of it is each team's defense.
Both the Steelers and Ravens boast elite defenses year after year. It's a calling card for both franchises and pivotal in pursuing a Super Bowl trophy. Heading into training camp and the 2024 season right behind, the Ravens made a sneaky, yet huge move to bolster their defense. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team signed 30 year-old safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year contract. Schefter did not include any financial information in the contract.
Jackson brings a huge boost to the Ravens' secondary. Originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jackson vastly outplayed his draft selection placement. With the Bears, he became an All-Pro safety and one of the best at his position. In 2018, he earned his lone All-Pro honors and the first of two Pro Bowl selections.
During his tenure in Chicago, he became an integral piece of the defense, excelling at both stopping the ball and protecting the pass. He amassed 459 total tackles, 355 of those were unassisted and 14 of which were tackles for loss.
His biggest playmaking ability came on pass defense. He recorded 15 interceptions over seven seasons with the Bears. He also had 44 passes deflected and 10 forced fumbles.
In Baltimore, Jackson will likely pair up with young safety and star-on-the-rise, Kyle Hamilton and the steady Marcus Williams. Over the last few seasons, the Ravens have made a habit of bringing in veterans to help fill gaps on their defense. Players like Jason Pierre-Paul, Kyle Van Noy, and Jadaveon Clowney all joined the Ravens on cheap, one-year deals after being released from their former teams. It's a recipe that seems to be working for them.
Jackson becomes the latest player to fit this bill, and he will get his first taste of AFC North football in 2024. The Steelers will now have another defensive back to worry about in the Raven's defensive scheming. This should only add more fuel to the fire of what should be another wild year of Steelers and Ravens football.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Terrell Owens Calls Out Former Steelers OC
- Pittsburgh Steelers Have Secret Key to Making Roster
- Three Players Steelers Could Trade for Brandon Aiyuk
- Insider: Steelers Could Add OLB to Brandon Aiyuk Trade
- Steelers Expected to Pursue Davante Adams
Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel