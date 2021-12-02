Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Spillane is the Pittsburgh Steelers' third COVID case this week.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker Robert Spillane on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Spillane is the second member of the Steelers to be placed on the COVID-19 list this week, following linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive lineman Joe Haeg; both of who tested positive.

    Spillane is also dealing with a knee injury that made him questionable to begin the week. The Steelers will turn to Ulysees Gilbert III, Marcus Allen and rookie Buddy Johnson as inside linebacker depth.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Make Lineup Change

    Read More

    Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

    Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

    Steelers Place O-Lineman on Reserve/COVID List

    The Inevitable Change of the Steelers

    Former Steelers LB Defends Devin Bush

    USATSI_15288481_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Robert Spillane on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17019089_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Subtle Lineup Change

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16094576_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 13 vs. Ravens

    19 hours ago
    Untitled design (40)
    News

    Steelers Using Ray-Ray McCloud to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17209150_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Was 'Very Loud' in Steelers Meetings This Week

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16964790_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16622076_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Offensive Lineman on Reserve/COVID List

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17209298_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    The Inevitable Change of the Steelers

    Dec 1, 2021