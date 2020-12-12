GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Swap Inside Linebackers, Sending Robert Spillane to IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers removed one inside linebacker from Injured Reserve and added another, prior to Week 14.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make a switch at linebacker, activating Ulysees Gilbert III and placing Robert Spillane on Injured Reserve. 

Spillane left Week 13 against the Washington Football Team with a knee injury. Early reports said Spillane would miss multiple weeks, but the injury did not require surgery. 

The Steelers decided to place Spillane on IR on Saturday, leaving him out for at least three weeks. He's accumulated 43 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for a loss, four pass defenses, three quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and an interception this season. 

Gilbert spent the last three weeks on IR with an aggravated back injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday as the Steelers prepared for the Buffalo Bills with minimum inside linebackers available. 

Gilbert will join Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen at inside linebacker, along with Tegray Scales, who was promoted from the practice squad for added depth. 

Gilbert has only played 14 defensive snaps this season.

The Steelers placed Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, removing him from Sunday night's game. Williams will need to spend a minimum of five days on the list and receive two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to the team. 

