Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss four players due to injuries in Week 12.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers.

Witherspoon and Warren are both nursing hamstring injuries that kept them out throughout the week. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3. Spillane suffered a back injury during the week and came into the weekend questionable. Boykin was limited throughout the week with an oblique injury and has also been ruled out after initially being questionable.

The Steelers elevated Anthony McFarland to replace Warren against the Colts. Cody White has also been elevated.

