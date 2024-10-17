Steelers WR Roman Wilson Dealing With New Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Thursday's practice while they ramp up preparations for the New York Jets in Week 7.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) was a new entry as a limited participant after being left off on Wednesday. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp and did not appear throughout the Steelers' first five games of the season before making his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Running back Najee Harris (ribs) was upgraded from a non-participant to a full participant on Thursday, setting him up to play on Sunday after posting a season-high 106 rushing yards versus the Raiders.
The Steelers opened offensive tackle Dylan Cook's (foot) 21-day practice window on Thursday. The third-year player was placed on the reserve/injured list with a return designation during final roster cuts. If Cook, who registered as limited, is not healthy enough to be added to the team's 53-man roster by the end of that stretch, he will be forced to miss the rest of the season.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) continues to show significant progress, as he improved to a full participant and could factor into Pittsburgh's plans versus New York after remaining out since Week 3.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was a full participant for a second-consecutive day, perhaps signaling that he could dress on game day for the first time since going down with his injury in Week 2.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), center Zach Frazier (ankle) and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), on the other hand, were all sidelined once again.
Head coach Mike Tomlin previously stated that Herbig and Frazier would be out for the entirety of the week, though he kept the door open for Patterson based on his level of participation. Given that he hasn't played or practiced since Week 4, however, it's unlikely he'll suit up against the Jets.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) participated in a limited capacity for the first time since the Steelers' Week 5 bout with the Dallas Cowboys.
