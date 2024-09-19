Steelers Rookie WR Takes Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report following Thursday's practice as they gear up for their Week 3 home opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, who has dealt with an ankle injury since the beginning of training camp, was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Wilson was also a full participant at the start of last week before being downgraded to limited and eventually ruled out of Pittsburgh's Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.
He did not appear in any of the team's three preseason contests this year, so his first time stepping on an NFL field may very well come against the Chargers this Sunday.
Quarterback Russell Wilson remained limited with a calf injury, though he told reporters that he is "progressing" and feels like he's made strides in terms of how he feels as well as his level of participation.
He has been sidelined as the team's No. 3 emergency quarterback for each of the first two games of the year while Justin Fields has assumed starting duties at the position. It's unlikely that Wilson will make up enough ground to play in Week 3, but his recovery appears to be on the right track.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo did not practice once again after head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he is inching closer to a return earlier in the week. He has not participated since suffering a pectoral injury on Aug. 28.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who went down with a knee injury against Denver, also did not practice for a second-consecutive day. The team elevated fellow tight end Rodney Williams to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, perhaps serving as evidence that Pruitt will not be available this week.
Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi returned as a full participant on Thursday after being limited Wednesday, and is in good shape to play against the Chargers.
Running back Najee Harris and edge rusher T.J. Watt both were full participants after taking rest days on Wednesday.
