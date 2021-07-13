Former Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix Announces Retirement

Rosie Nix becomes the second former Pittsburgh Steelers player to retire this week.

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time this week, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player has announced their retirement from the game of football.

On Sunday, former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo decided he's hanging up his cleats for the final time after six seasons. Now, former fullback Roosevelt 'Rosie' Nix has made the same decision.

Nix, 29, was an undrafted free agent from Kent State who signed with the Steelers in 2015. Nix played in 60 games for Pittsburgh over the next five seasons, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

"To the Steelers and Steeler nation, there is no other fan base or stadium I would have wanted to play in front of every Sunday," Nix wrote. "I’m forever indebted to you all! Thank you for all the amazing memories and experiences!"

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

