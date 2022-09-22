Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Browns Game

CLEVELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated outside linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad to their active roster for their Week 3 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Scott is being called up for the second week in a row while the team continues to replace T.J. Watt. In Week 2 against the New England Patriots, he recorded seven snaps but did not have a tackle.

With Scott being called up, the Steelers will likely make David Anenih inactive for a second game. Anenih arrived in Pittsburgh a week ago after being signed off of the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

This will be Scott's third NFL game with his first coming against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

