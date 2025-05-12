Steelers Announce Roster Moves After Rookie Minicamp
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a slew of roster moves shortly after their rookie minicamp concluded.
Alongside its signing of running back Trey Sermon, which was first reported this past weekend, Pittsburgh also signed running back Max Hurleman and offensive tackle Gareth Warren while releasing fellow running back Aaron Shampklin.
Shampklin signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers in January 2024 and was released at final roster cuts in August. He was re-signed to the practice squad, however, and found his way into three regular season contests, rushing six times for 17 yards while also logging 13 special teams snaps.
Hurleman, who participated in rookie minicamp alongside both Warren and Sermon, began his collegiate career at Colgate before transferring to Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 campaign. In his lone year with the Fighting Irish, he returned 23 punts for 138 tackles and made 13 tackles as a special teamer.
Warren played at Lindenwood, an FCS program located in St. Charles, Missouri. An East-West Shrine Bowl participant, he started 36 of his 39 games for the Lions and earned All-Conference honors on three occasions while primarily lining up at left tackle and left guard.
