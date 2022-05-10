Steelers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fine tuning their roster ahead of Rookie Minicamp, which included signing three undrafted free agents and waiving two other players.

The Steelers announced they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. They also waived/injured cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Following these roster moves, the Steelers also inked offensive tackle Jordan Tucker, and running backs Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren to their UDFA deals, according to the NFL's transaction report. They're the second, third and fourth rookies to sign in Pittsburgh after outside linebacker Tyree Johnson.

The Steelers will hold Rookie Minicamp this weekend, May 13-15. They invited 13 players and signed 10 UDFAs following the 2022 NFL Draft.

