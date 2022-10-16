Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Buccaneers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a few tweaks to their roster ahead of Week 6 kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In unfortunate news, the Steelers have placed rookie DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The third-round pick started one game this season and recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and three pass deflections through five weeks.

Without Leal, second-year defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk will likely get his first helmet of the season in Week 6.

The Steelers also promoted cornerback Josh Jackson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. This would've been Jackson's third call-up of the season, and therefore, Pittsburgh needed to sign him.

With Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) all out against the Buccaneers, Jackson and James Pierre are expected to start.

The Steelers also elevated safety Elijah Riley and cornerback Quincy Wilson from the practice squad. This comes with all three corners and Minkah Fitzpatrick being unavailable.

