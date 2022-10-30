Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Eagles Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their roster before kickoff of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
To replace kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a groin injury, the Steelers signed undrafted rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game.
Sciba spent training camp with the Steelers and comes into his first NFL season after breaking the NCAA record for most consecutive made field goals (34).
The Steelers also elevated defensive tackle Carlos Davis for the game. Larry Ogunjobi is out while nursing a knee injury, so Davis will provide depth to the defensive line. Since being a seventh-round pick for the Steelers in 2020, Davis has played 11 games, recording 11 tackles.
Pittsburgh also released practice squad wide receiver Josh Malones.
The team did not activate linebacker T.J. Watt from Injured Reserve meaning he will not play until after the bye week.
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles
Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences
Steelers Open Eagles Week with Six Injuries
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice
Steelers Shut Down Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook