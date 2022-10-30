Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Eagles Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their roster before kickoff of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To replace kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a groin injury, the Steelers signed undrafted rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game.

Sciba spent training camp with the Steelers and comes into his first NFL season after breaking the NCAA record for most consecutive made field goals (34).

The Steelers also elevated defensive tackle Carlos Davis for the game. Larry Ogunjobi is out while nursing a knee injury, so Davis will provide depth to the defensive line. Since being a seventh-round pick for the Steelers in 2020, Davis has played 11 games, recording 11 tackles.

Pittsburgh also released practice squad wide receiver Josh Malones.

The team did not activate linebacker T.J. Watt from Injured Reserve meaning he will not play until after the bye week.

