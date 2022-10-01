Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Jets Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to practice squad members to their active roster for Week 4 against the New York Jets, elevating outside linebacker Ryan Anderson and cornerback Josh Jackson.

Anderson joined the team following T.J. Watt's placement on Injured Reserve. The former 2017 second-round pick for the Washington Commanders has played in 52 games and recorded 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

Anderson's elevation likely means the team will make David Anenih inactive for a third-straight week.

Jackson is also a former second-round pick, being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He's played in 44 games, including 15 starts, and has recorded 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

