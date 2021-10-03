Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two roster moves prior to Week 4's kickoff with the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers elevated wide receiver Cody White and offensive tackle Chaz Green from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. Therefore, Pittsburgh can demote both players back to the practice squad following the game without either having to clear waivers.

This is the second week in a row the Steelers have elevated White. He caught two passes for 17 yards in his NFL debut this week.

The moves come with the losses of Chase Claypool and Chukwuma Okorafor. Claypool was ruled out with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice on Thursday while Okorafor is still in concussion protocol after leaving Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh will turn to Joe Haeg to start at right tackle and James Washington to replace Claypool.

