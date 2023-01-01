Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added one player to their active roster and upgraded one injured player ahead of kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

The Steelers announced defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been upgraded from questionable and will play against the Ravens. Ogunjobi missed all but one practice this week because of a lingering toe injury but is expected to take the field with the starting defense in Week 17.

Pittsburgh also elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. This allows Wren to play against the Ravens and then revert back to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers.

Wren is a former fourth-round draft pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He played 12 games, including two starts, with the Bengals from 2019-21, recording nine tackles.

Wren's 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame gives the Steelers options on the defensive line after losing Chris Wormley for the season.

