Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in another linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and have made moves to their roster prior to kickoff. 

According to the waiver wire, the Steelers have placed wide receiver Javon McKinley on Injured Reserve after placing him on the Waived/Injured list. The transaction doesn't count against the 90-man roster. 

Pittsburgh also brought in linebacker Bryce Notree for a visit. 

Notree was a four-year starter for Southern Illinois. In 2021, he had 91 tackles, four tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He recently signed with the Washington Commanders 90-man roster before being waived. 

Notree would be the third linebacker to sign with the Steelers in the last week. 

