Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and have made moves to their roster prior to kickoff.

According to the waiver wire, the Steelers have placed wide receiver Javon McKinley on Injured Reserve after placing him on the Waived/Injured list. The transaction doesn't count against the 90-man roster.

Pittsburgh also brought in linebacker Bryce Notree for a visit.

Notree was a four-year starter for Southern Illinois. In 2021, he had 91 tackles, four tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. He recently signed with the Washington Commanders 90-man roster before being waived.

Notree would be the third linebacker to sign with the Steelers in the last week.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

Calvin Austin is More Than Gaddgit Guy for Steelers

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Will Play Most vs. Seahawks

Anthony McFarland Has Huge Opportunity Ahead of Him in Opener

Mitch Trubisky's Goals for Steelers Preseason Opener

Camp Notebook: George Pickens Makes Best Play of Camp

Steelers Waive UG3 for New OLB

Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension