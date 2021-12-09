Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players to the active roster for the Vikings game.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of kickoff with the Minnesota Vikings. 

    The Steelers added offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to the active/inactive list. They’ll play against the Vikings and then revert back to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers. 

    Pittsburgh is looking for added depth on the offensive line after the injuries to Kevin Dotson, J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney. 

    Finney was ruled out of the Vikings game with a back injury, leaving John Leglue as the starting left guard. 

