    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5 vs. Broncos

    The Pittsburgh Steelers call up former first-round pick Karl Joseph.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted two players from their practice squad prior to their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. 

    The Steelers signed wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster after being part of the active/inactive list the last two weeks. Pittsburgh is without James Washington (groin) in Week 5.  

    They also promoted safety Karl Joseph to the active/inactive list. This means Joseph will be active against the Broncos but will revert back to the practice squad Monday morning without having to pass through waivers. 

    Jospeh is a former first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders who's played in 63 games, including 49 starts, throughout his NFL career. Last season, he started eight games for the Cleveland Browns, accumulating 67 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. 

    The Steelers ruled out cornerback Cameron Sutton for Week 5 with a groin injury.  

