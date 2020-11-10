Steelers Will Change Prep Routine in Light of Positive COVID-19 Test

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers step back into "the kitchen" to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll be working differently.

The Steelers received their first positive COVID-19 test from a player on Monday morning following their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Tight end Vance McDonald missed practice last Friday due to an illness and then received a positive COVID-19 test Sunday night or Monday morning, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

McDonald traveled with the team and played. After contact tracing, the Steelers recognized four players that were considered "high risk" close contact with McDonald.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Jaylen Samuels, inside linebacker Vince Williams and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, were all placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list after contact tracing. To return, they must all pass back-to-back COVID-19 tests and show no symptoms for five days.

The Steelers are still scheduled to play the Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field. Tomlin confirmed he does not believe the positive test will result in a schedule change, but the team will change their working conditions to accommodate health concerns.

"We're working out tails off to adhere to the protocol," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "It's actually been a good experience the last couple of days, working with New York, sorting through some of the details associated with this, and seeing how, procedurally, things get done."

The Steelers will limit their access to their facility throughout the week to limit close contact. Players will report to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for walkthroughs and practices. All meetings, including post-practice, will be held remotely.

Players will work in a rotational schedule for weightlifting and any treatment they will need on their bodies.

The four players placed on Reserve/COVID-19 due to close contact will have the opportunity to return to the team before Sunday. They will need to receive two negative tests and show no symptoms to be eligible by Saturday. According to Tomlin, these players can participate in the team's walkthrough if they're cleared by the weekend.

"It is our desire to participate wholly in the procedure," Tomlin said. "Those guys will be working remotely throughout the week and testing daily. As long as their tests come back negative, we believe that all four guys have an opportunity to be made available to us on Saturday."

Tomlin said the availability of players who do return will be based on experience. Roethlisberger will work through the gameplan virtually but is expected to be involved in preparing for the Bengals. Williams is also not expected to be limited if he is cleared by Sunday.

"We'll lean on that experience," Tomlin said. "Guys like Ben [Roethlisberger] and Vince Williams will have an opportunity to suit up and play for us this weekend. They'll simply work remotely and sharpen their sword that way."

The change to accommodate for COVID-19 doesn't hold much ground with Tomlin. "These are issues that everybody in the league has to deal with," he said. "From that standpoint, it's fair and the playing field is fair."

The Steelers are scheduled to begin practicing on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.