Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week.

Kicker Chris Boswell was a surprise addition to the Steelers' injury report. He suffered a groin injury on Friday and is now listed as questionable for the game. Pittsburgh does not have a backup kicker on the roster or the practice squad.

Cornerback Josh Jackson is also listed as questionable with a groin injury. He was limited throughout the week.

The Steelers defense will have Ahkello Witherspoon back on the field for the first time since Week 3. He practiced fully all week as he prepared to return from his hamstring injury.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Return in Eagles Game

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada if Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

Kenny Pickett, Nick Sirianni Share PA Allegiences

Steelers Open Eagles Week with Six Injuries

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice

Steelers Shut Down Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster