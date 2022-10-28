Skip to main content

Steelers Rule Out Two Defenders, Chris Boswell Listed as Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four injury tags heading into their game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players and have two more players with injury tags heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace are both ruled out for the team's trip to Philly. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a knee injury for two weeks, and will miss his first game because of it. Wallace came into the week with a shoulder injury an was unable to practice throughout the week. 

Kicker Chris Boswell was a surprise addition to the Steelers' injury report. He suffered a groin injury on Friday and is now listed as questionable for the game. Pittsburgh does not have a backup kicker on the roster or the practice squad. 

Cornerback Josh Jackson is also listed as questionable with a groin injury. He was limited throughout the week. 

The Steelers defense will have Ahkello Witherspoon back on the field for the first time since Week 3. He practiced fully all week as he prepared to return from his hamstring injury. 

