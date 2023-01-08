Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting Malik Reed and five others for their regular season finale.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers.

Norwood will miss his second game with a hamstring injury. The Steelers have utilized Elijah Riley as the fourth safety on the defense, playing 11 defensive snaps the last three weeks, recording three tackles.

The Steelers will have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick active despite being limited in practice with an ankle injury. They'll also have inside linebacker Myles Jack, who was questionable for a third-straight game with a groin injury. They'll both suit up for Pittsburgh.

