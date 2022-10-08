Skip to main content

Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting safety in Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Orchard Park without safety Terrell Edmunds, who has been downgraded to out for Week 5 due to a concussion. 

Edmunds left Week 4 in the second half after a hard hit on the sideline. He entered concussion protocol and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was scheduled to meet with an independent doctor to be cleared of protocol, but he was determined unready to play. 

With Edmunds out, the Steelers will turn to Tre Norwood at safety next to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miles Killebrew will work as the backup. 

Pittsburgh is still waiting on a final decision on cornerback Cam Sutton for the game. Sutton was also listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week with a hamstring and groin injury. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19072744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19094675_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19078734_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Bills: Stopping Buffalo's Closer and 4 Other Things to Watch

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19164303_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Cole, Diontae Johnson Pop Up on Steelers Growing Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (21)
News

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett for Underdog Quote

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19166530_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19167527_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Aren't Underdogs With Kenny Pickett at QB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18753710_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

By Noah Strackbein