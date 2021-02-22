Steelers Add Star Running Back in NFL Draft Bible's Latest Mock

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit on an offensive lineman and open up with a running back in NFL Draft Bible's three-round mock.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add a running back and offensive tackle in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Bible.

In their latest three-round NFL Mock Draft, the Steelers are expected to fill up the offense, focusing on the run game. In the second round, though, they switch up and attack the defensive side of the ball.

Pittsburgh opens up the draft by selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th pick.

"Easily one of the best running backs in college football last year, Harris has shown that he can be an all-around back, catching the ball, blocking, finding open space and creating yards for himself," Zack Patraw wrote. "The Steelers haven't had that kind of consistent runner since they let go of Le'Veon Bell."

From there, the Steelers add to their secondary, selecting Syracuse safety Ifeatu Melifonwu with the 55th pick.

The Steelers still have Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick under contract through the 2021 season. They also added Antoine Brookes Jr. in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

From there, the Steelers are predicted to use their third-round pick on Cincinnati tackle James Hudson.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the need for offensive linemen in the draft, stating that the tackle position is the strongest in this draft class.

"The draft itself, it is stronger at the tackle position than it is at the interior," Colbert said. "Center and guard, traditionally, is not a very strong group. In any draft, the tackles are unusually deep this year. I think we can add players through the draft."

The Steelers will also need to add a center to their line after the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.