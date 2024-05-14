Steelers QB Russell Wilson Drawing Antonio Brown Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is known across the league as a hard worker. From his time at the beginning of his career as a star quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks all the way to his career with the Denver Broncos, a lack of effort has never been called into question.
According to the Athletic's Mark Kaboly, he has drawn comparisons to a well known Steeler who was known for his work ethic, at the beginning of his career at least. Kaboly says that Wilson has begun receiving comparisons when it comes to work ethic with early Antonio Brown.
“One team source said the Steelers haven’t seen somebody work as hard as Wilson at his craft since the early days of Antonio Brown, who was notorious for the effort he put into his game to become the best wide receiver in the league for a span of more than five years,” Kaboly wrote.
Between holding throwing sessions in the offseason as well as attending every voluntary workout he could, Wilson has shown the front office that he is willing to put in the effort for them.
While his tenure as a Denver Bronco did not go as well as he or the team would have liked, Wilson continues to prove that he is willing to work towards being the best he can and helping the Steelers do so.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Expert Believes Two Steelers Will Have Immediate Impact
- Steelers Add Veteran CB, Surprising Camp Takeaways
- What's More Likely: Steelers Trade or Extend Najee Harris
- 49ers Named Top Trade Candidate for Steelers RB
- Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Titans WR