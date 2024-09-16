Steelers QB Entering Drew Bledsoe Territory
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields isn't putting on the greatest performances of all time, but he is giving the team something to think about. And with a 2-0 record heading into their home opener, many are wondering when Russell Wilson will see the field this season - if he even does.
Former NFL superstar Shannon Sharpe believes Wilson could be in trouble. As he rehabs his calf injury, Fields will continue to get the start, and the more Fields does to impress, the lesser the chance is Wilson gets on the field this season.
"As long as Justin Fields don’t resort back to the Justin Fields in Chicago, where he’s turning the ball over, he’ll be fine. I don’t see how Russell wrestles the job away from him," Sharpe said on his podcast Nightcap.
To Sharpe, he believes Wilson is entering Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady territory.
"I remember Jerry Jones said that about Tony Romo when he is healthy, getting that job back, tell the people at home that that wasn’t around then and didn’t follow Nightcap," Sharpe said. "When Tony Romo got healthy, what did he do?
"What did Coach [Bill] Belichick do when Drew Bledsoe got hurt? Oh yeah. What was supposed to happen?"
The Steelers haven't given a definite on whether or not Wilson is the guaranteed starter once healthy. Fields and the offense are slowly finding a groove, but with just one touchdown in two games, there's still more work to be done.
That being said, the longer the Steelers wait, the greater the opportunity becomes for Fields. And all he needs to do is continue to show Pittsburgh that he's capable of winning for this team, and they'll make sure to keep their QB decision up in the air.
For now, we'll wait to see if Fields is the starter in Week 3, or if Wilson's return could be getting closer as the season progresses.